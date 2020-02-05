|
Vourliotis Anastasia 'Tasia' of Primbee formerly of Samos Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 3 February 2020. Beloved wife of Antonios. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kon, George and Kristine. Loving Yiayia of Tony and Natalie, Alex and Jess, and Dannielle. Anastasia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 85 years "Tasia leaves a heartache noone can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. People you love never die." Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tasia's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday, 7 February 2020 at 12pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. Prayers will be recited in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Thursday 6 February, 2020 at 5pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020