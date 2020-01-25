|
|
FERA Amato (Jim)
Passed away peacefully on 22nd January, 2020.
Dearly beloved husband of 53 years to Katy. Loving father and father-in-law of Anthony, Susan & Enrico. Adored Nonno of Carissa, Serena and Valentino. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends both here and in Italy.
Aged 83 Years
Busy in God's Garden
Mending Soles
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be offered at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Friday 31st January, 2020 commencing at 10am followed by Burial at Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Melanoma Foundation a box will be provided on the day.
The Rosary will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 30th January, 2020 commencing at 6:00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020