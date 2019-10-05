|
|
VUCIC Aloyz formerly of Croatia
Aloyz passed away peacefully on Tuesday 1st October, 2019. Loving husband of Antonia. Father of Max and John, grandfather of his 3 grandchildren. Aloyz will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Aged 85 Years.
Rest in Peace
Rosary will be recited in the Church of Mary Queen of Croats 7 Bellevue Rd Figtree on Tuesday 8th October, 2019 commencing at 10am and will be followed by A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Aloyz's soul at 1030am. Following Mass the cortege will leave for Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for committal.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caritas Australia, a donation box will be at the Church for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019