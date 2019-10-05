Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloyz VUCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloyz VUCIC


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Aloyz VUCIC Notice
VUCIC Aloyz formerly of Croatia



Aloyz passed away peacefully on Tuesday 1st October, 2019. Loving husband of Antonia. Father of Max and John, grandfather of his 3 grandchildren. Aloyz will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



Aged 85 Years.

Rest in Peace



Rosary will be recited in the Church of Mary Queen of Croats 7 Bellevue Rd Figtree on Tuesday 8th October, 2019 commencing at 10am and will be followed by A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Aloyz's soul at 1030am. Following Mass the cortege will leave for Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for committal.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Caritas Australia, a donation box will be at the Church for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aloyz's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now