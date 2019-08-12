|
|
KNAPMAN Allison of Lake Illawarra
Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 13, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Ricky. Loved mother of Eeli and Sofia. Allison will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 52 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Allison are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday August 15, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019