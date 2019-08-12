Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
1967 - 2019
Allison KNAPMAN Notice
KNAPMAN Allison of Lake Illawarra



Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 13, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Ricky. Loved mother of Eeli and Sofia. Allison will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 52 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Allison are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday August 15, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019
