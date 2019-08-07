|
SAWYER, Allen Wilfred 12.06.1923 - 02.08.2019 Late of Coffs Harbour Masonic, formerly of Wollongong. Dearly beloved husband of Anita (dec'd). Loving father & father-in-law of Graham & Kerry, Leon and Jenny & Geoff Taylor. Much loved grandfather of Darren, Michael, Adam, Rebecca, Brendan and Matthew. Proud great-grandfather of 11. Aged 96 Years A Life Well Lived, He Enriched Our Lives And Will Be In Our Hearts Always Foundation Member of Wiseman Park Bowling Club Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allen's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 9th August 2019, commencing at 1.00 pm. Ex Service Personnel are invited to attend. Friends are invited to join the family in the Garden Lounge for light refreshments following the Service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019