MORGAN Allen of Kiama
formerly of Castle Hill
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, 1 December 2019. Beloved husband of Lesley, and Annet (dec). Much loved by his daughters Nicole and Suzie, and by Lesley's sons Haris, Kamal, Ben and Chris, and their partners. Adored grandpa to his many grandchildren. Allen will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 76 Years
Forever in our hearts
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019