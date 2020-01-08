|
SALISBURY, Allan "Stayput" 13.05.1934 - 04.01.2020 Late of Russell Vale, formerly of Woonona Beloved Husband of Ann. Loving Dad and Father-In-Law of Lee & Bill, Craig & Helen, Steve & Shaaryn. Cherished Poppy and Great Poppy. Great friend to many. Sadly Missed. Never Forgotten. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for ALLAN to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 10th January 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, family request if you would consider donating to The Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020