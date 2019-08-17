Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Allan "Rev's" RANDAHL

Allan "Rev's" RANDAHL Notice
RANDAHL Allan 'Rev's' of Woonona



Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 12 August 2019. Husband of Mary Anne. Dearly loved father and father in law of Leesa and Steve, Dale and Belinda. Adored 'Poppy Aoy' of Joel, Ashleigh, Pippa, Ruby. Loved brother of Lew, Tina, Rhonda. Allan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 68 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday, August 20 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Diabetes Australia

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
