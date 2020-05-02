Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
PARRISH Allan Leslie of Figtree



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl and John, Greg and Anne-Maree, Raelene and Anu, Darryl and Justine. Adored Pop of Allira, Tomas, Bethany, Seraj, Georgia, Emma, Devi, Simon, Luca, Akira, Phia, Oscar, Mani, and Great Poppy of Noah, and Remi. A loved brother and brother-in-law. Allan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

A heart at peace, A soul at rest,

A family man, A heart so true,

A beautiful memory, We hold of you



A service will be held on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 2pm. The family would like relatives and friends to join in the celebration of Allan's life by following the link below:



http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/allan-parrish/



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020
