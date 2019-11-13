|
|
HORNERY Allan Fr Allan Hornery, a priest of the Ecumenical Catholic Church of Australia, entered eternal life on 9th November, 2019.
Allan will be sadly missed by his family Raj & Santi and their son Arjun, and his dear friends.
Funeral Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, 14th November 2019 at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange, commencing at 12pm. The interment of the body will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery after the Liturgy.
All friends and family are welcome.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019