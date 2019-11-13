Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Liturgy
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Allan HORNERY


1947 - 2019
Allan HORNERY Notice
HORNERY Allan Fr Allan Hornery, a priest of the Ecumenical Catholic Church of Australia, entered eternal life on 9th November, 2019.



Allan will be sadly missed by his family Raj & Santi and their son Arjun, and his dear friends.



Funeral Liturgy of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, 14th November 2019 at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange, commencing at 12pm. The interment of the body will take place at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery after the Liturgy.



All friends and family are welcome.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019
