|
|
FISHER Allan Henry Passed away peacefully on 13th May, 2020. Late of Mount St Thomas. Loving Husband of Marie for 61 years. Loving Father of Mark & Michelle, Paul & Sandra and Grant. Dearly loved Grandad of his grandchildren Tiarn, Caitlin, Rebekah, Jade and Sam and his great grandchildren Koby, Frankie and Zali.
Aged 83 Years
Always Remembered.
A private family gathering to celebrate Allan's life will be held on Thursday 21st May, 2020 at 12 noon.
The service will be live streamed and you
are welcome to view using the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: RVVCDB
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020