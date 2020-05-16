Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Allan Henry FISHER


1936 - 2020
Allan Henry FISHER Notice
FISHER Allan Henry Passed away peacefully on 13th May, 2020. Late of Mount St Thomas. Loving Husband of Marie for 61 years. Loving Father of Mark & Michelle, Paul & Sandra and Grant. Dearly loved Grandad of his grandchildren Tiarn, Caitlin, Rebekah, Jade and Sam and his great grandchildren Koby, Frankie and Zali.



Aged 83 Years

Always Remembered.



A private family gathering to celebrate Allan's life will be held on Thursday 21st May, 2020 at 12 noon.



The service will be live streamed and you

are welcome to view using the following link.



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: RVVCDB



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020
