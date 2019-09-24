Home
Allan Desmond TAYLOR


1944 - 2019
Allan Desmond TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Allan Desmond of Mount Warrigal



Passed away suddenly on September 20, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gail. Devoted father and father-in-law of Dean, Ross & Jennifer, Jacquie & Stephen, Ben. Cherished Poppy of Archie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian & Kerry, John & Fay, Rick. Allan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 75 Years

In God's Care



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Allan's soul will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue, Shellharbour City on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Woronora Memorial Park Cemetery, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland for Burial. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 24, 2019
