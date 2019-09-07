Home
More Obituaries for Allan DALEY
Allan "Dangles" DALEY

Allan "Dangles" DALEY Notice
DALEY Allan 'Dangles' of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 4 September 2019. Beloved husband of Kay. Much loved father and father in law of Scott and Chrissy, Kim, Shane. Loving Pop of his grandchildren Caleah, Jacob, Kane, Taelah, Briene, Riley. Allan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 69 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla Monday, 9 September 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019
