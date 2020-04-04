|
TERPSTRA (formerly Zweers) Alida of Figtree, formerly of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Adriaan (dec) and former wife of Jan (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Lynne, Vincent, Ron and Angela (dec), Alice and Terry. Dear Oma of her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan (dec) and Riet. Alida will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the Netherlands.
Aged 93Years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
A private service was held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020