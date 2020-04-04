Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Alida TERPSTRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alida TERPSTRA

Add a Memory
Alida TERPSTRA Notice
TERPSTRA (formerly Zweers) Alida of Figtree, formerly of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Adriaan (dec) and former wife of Jan (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Lynne, Vincent, Ron and Angela (dec), Alice and Terry. Dear Oma of her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan (dec) and Riet. Alida will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the Netherlands.



Aged 93Years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A private service was held.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -