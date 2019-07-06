Home
ALFREDOS MINA

ALFREDOS MINA Notice
MINA ALFREDOS of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the hospital on July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Chrystalla. Loved and adored father and father in law of Tony and Joy, Helen and Tony, Julia and Frank. Much loved Papou to Lara, Rebecca and John, Luke and Krystle, Jessica and Foti, Kristielle and great grandchildren Nicholas and Anthony.

Alfredos will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many dear friends here and in Cyprus.



Aged 92 Years

Forever in our Hearts



A funeral service for Alfredos will be held at The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Stewart Street, Wollongong on July 8, 2019 at 10:30am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Prayers will be recited in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway on July 7, 2019 at 3pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
