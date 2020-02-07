|
|
DE JORGE Alfredo (Jorge) of Warilla
08.03.1929 - 05.02.2020
Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father and father in law of Emma and Jesus, Jorge and Janine. Much loved Abuelo of his grandchildren Indiarna, Kiara, Coral and Cameron, Allan and great grandchild Kalen.
Aged 90 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alfredo's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020