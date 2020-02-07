Home
Alfredo (Jorge) DE JORGE


1929 - 2020
Alfredo (Jorge) DE JORGE Notice
DE JORGE Alfredo (Jorge) of Warilla



08.03.1929 - 05.02.2020



Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father and father in law of Emma and Jesus, Jorge and Janine. Much loved Abuelo of his grandchildren Indiarna, Kiara, Coral and Cameron, Allan and great grandchild Kalen.



Aged 90 Years

Always loved and sadly missed

Our memories of you will be treasured forever





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alfredo's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020
