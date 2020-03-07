|
BRAMPTON Alfred Graham Desmond James 'Des' Formerly of Nudgee QLD
Died peacefully at home in Figtree
3rd March, 2020 - Aged 84
Loving husband of Fay. Father of Martin, Jason (Dec), Darren, Shane (Dec), De-Arne and father in law of Kylie. Grandfather to Lachlan, Hannah, Oscar, Levi, Tahlarnee and Ashton. Brother of Ellen (Dec), Geraldine, Daphne (Dec), Phyllis, Dorothy, Glenda and Ray.
'Home with the Lord'
Private cremation followed by a celebration of his life. Figtree Anglican Church, 7-10 Gibsons Road, Figtree NSW. Wednesday 11th March, 2020 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia or to Palliative Care Port Kembla would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020