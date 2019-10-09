Home
Alexander Clifford CALLADINE


1929 - 2019
Alexander Clifford CALLADINE Notice
CALLADINE Alexander Clifford Passed away peacefully on 2nd October, 2019. Late of Oak Flats. Dearly beloved Husband of Doreen (dec). Adored Father & Father in law of Alex & Margaret, Gillian & John, Martin & Susi, Andrew & Kerry, Anthony & Kay. Admired Pop of his many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.



Aged 90 Years

Always Remembered



Relatives and friends of Alex are invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held at Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour on Friday 11th October, 2019 commencing at 10:00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
