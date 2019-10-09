|
|
CALLADINE Alexander Clifford Passed away peacefully on 2nd October, 2019. Late of Oak Flats. Dearly beloved Husband of Doreen (dec). Adored Father & Father in law of Alex & Margaret, Gillian & John, Martin & Susi, Andrew & Kerry, Anthony & Kay. Admired Pop of his many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Aged 90 Years
Always Remembered
Relatives and friends of Alex are invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held at Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour on Friday 11th October, 2019 commencing at 10:00am.
