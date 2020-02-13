Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street
Port Kembla
Aleksandar MAZEVSKI Notice
MAZEVSKI Aleksandar

of Port Kembla



He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Menka. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mendo and Anica, Lupcho and Gulabinka. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Jason, Janette and Anthony, Adriana, Anthony, Zachary, and his great grandchildren Jayden, and Jaxon. Aleksandar will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 89 Years

Lives on in our hearts

and always remembered



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, TONIGHT Thursday February 13, 2020 at 6.30pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Aleksandar's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Friday February 14, 2020 at 9am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 13, 2020
