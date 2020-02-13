|
|
MAZEVSKI Aleksandar
of Port Kembla
He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Menka. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mendo and Anica, Lupcho and Gulabinka. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Jason, Janette and Anthony, Adriana, Anthony, Zachary, and his great grandchildren Jayden, and Jaxon. Aleksandar will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 89 Years
Lives on in our hearts
and always remembered
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, TONIGHT Thursday February 13, 2020 at 6.30pm
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Aleksandar's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Friday February 14, 2020 at 9am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 13, 2020