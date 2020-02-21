Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis Xavier Catholic Cathedral
Harbour St
Wollongong
ALDO TOMASIELLO


1938 - 2020
ALDO TOMASIELLO Notice
TOMASIELLO ALDO Passed away peacefully with family by his side on 17th February 2020, formerly of Figtree. Dearly beloved Husband of Laura for over 57 years. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Paul & Gabriella, Robert & Anna, Cristina & Dean, Jeanette & Dennis. Adored Nonno of Nicolas, Natalie, Samuel, Sebastian, Gemma, Lachlan, Isabella and Xavier. Will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.

Aged 81 Years



Rest In Peace

In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Aldo are invited to attend a Mass to celebrate his life to be offered at St Francis Xavier Catholic Cathedral, Harbour St, Wollongong on Monday 24th February 2020 commencing at 11am. At conclusion the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto where Aldo will be laid to rest.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020
