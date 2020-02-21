|
TOMASIELLO ALDO Passed away peacefully with family by his side on 17th February 2020, formerly of Figtree. Dearly beloved Husband of Laura for over 57 years. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Paul & Gabriella, Robert & Anna, Cristina & Dean, Jeanette & Dennis. Adored Nonno of Nicolas, Natalie, Samuel, Sebastian, Gemma, Lachlan, Isabella and Xavier. Will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Aged 81 Years
Rest In Peace
In God's Care
Relatives and friends of Aldo are invited to attend a Mass to celebrate his life to be offered at St Francis Xavier Catholic Cathedral, Harbour St, Wollongong on Monday 24th February 2020 commencing at 11am. At conclusion the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto where Aldo will be laid to rest.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020