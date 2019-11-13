|
PINI Aldo of Wollongong, born in Noceto, Italy Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his loving family on November 11, 2019. Dearly loved husband of utterly devoted wife Lina, Adored father of Guiseppe and Susanna, Cherished grandfather of all eight stunning grandchildren all of whom he loved immeasurably. Aged 90, Aldo lived a big, beautiful life and he lived it on his own terms. We feel him everywhere we turn, in the eyes of our children, our passion for our family, our own happy memories 'il signore l'abbia in custodia come noi lo abbiamo nei nostril cuori'. Family & friends please join us for a Requiem Mass for the repose of Aldo's soul which will be celebrated at St John Vianney Catholic Co-Cathedral, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Saturday November 16, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. At the conclusion of the Mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019