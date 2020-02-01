|
MERCURI Alberto Born in Petriolo (MC), Italy, 18th Feb 1937, died peacefully in the early hours of 25 January 2020 in Wollongong, NSW. His ashes have been laid to rest at Lakeside Memorial Park Gardens, Kanahooka and in his beloved birthplace of Petriolo. Alberto saw himself as a lucky man having the benefit of living in two worlds with equal love for his birthplace in Italy and his home in Australia. Alberto was a symbol of free spirit, adventure, progressive intellect and had a respect for diversity and inclusion. Alberto is survived by his wife Isabella. He was loving father and father in law to Loredana and Massimiliano, Alberto and Marie-Claire. Much loved Nonno to his beloved grandson Antoine. He will be sadly missed by all including his surviving brother and sister in Italy, Mario and Maria Teresa and his extended family as well as his extended family in Australia; Maria, Lorenzo, Barbara, Anna, Joe and their families.
In lieu of flowers please kindly donate to the
Illawarra Cancer Carers, Wollongong
for which Alberto was a volunteer;
http://illawarracancercarers.org.au/donations
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020