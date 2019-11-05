Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4285 9449
Resources
More Obituaries for Aida MARCOLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aida MARCOLIN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Aida MARCOLIN Notice
MARCOLIN Aida Passed away Thursday October 31, 2019.



Beloved wife of Andy (dec). Much loved mum to Jim & Robert mother in law to Lavinia & Maree. Loved Nonno to Tania, Narell, Sonia, Ben & David.



Will be sadly missed by all her family.



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Aida will be celebrated in St Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Friday November 8, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. On conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.



A Rosary will be held in the chapel of White Lady Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday November 7, 2019 commencing at 6.00 pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -