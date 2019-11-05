|
MARCOLIN Aida Passed away Thursday October 31, 2019.
Beloved wife of Andy (dec). Much loved mum to Jim & Robert mother in law to Lavinia & Maree. Loved Nonno to Tania, Narell, Sonia, Ben & David.
Will be sadly missed by all her family.
Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Aida will be celebrated in St Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Friday November 8, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. On conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.
A Rosary will be held in the chapel of White Lady Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday November 7, 2019 commencing at 6.00 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019