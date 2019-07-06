Home
Agatha Wilhelmina Cornelia DE ROOY

of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on 3 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nick. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ron and Maggie, Sylvia and John, Peter, Kim and Ronda. Loving Oma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wilma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Holland.



Aged 89 Years

With her Loving Saviour



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wilma's burial at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11am. Following her burial, a memorial service will held at the Christian Reformed Church Carter's Lane, Fairy Meadow at 12.30pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
