H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Adrien "Eddy" FRANKE

Adrien "Eddy" FRANKE Notice
FRANKE Adrien 'Eddy' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. Loving husband of Gerda. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gerda and Paul, Pauline and Wayne, Adrien and Lesley. Loving Opa of Brie, Tyne, Craig, Daniel, Murray, Brittany, Brycen and Great Opa of Aiden and Frankie. Adrien will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and the Netherlands.



Aged 82 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Adrien's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 31 January 2020 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Palliative Care

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020
