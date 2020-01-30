|
|
FRANKE Adrien 'Eddy' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. Loving husband of Gerda. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gerda and Paul, Pauline and Wayne, Adrien and Lesley. Loving Opa of Brie, Tyne, Craig, Daniel, Murray, Brittany, Brycen and Great Opa of Aiden and Frankie. Adrien will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and the Netherlands.
Aged 82 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Adrien's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 31 January 2020 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Port Kembla Palliative Care
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020