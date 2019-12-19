|
|
MORALES Adriana Passed away peacefully Monday December 16, 2019. Dearly loved Wife, Mother Daughter, Abuela, Old Abuela, Sister and Aunty. Adriana will be sadly missed by her family near and far. A Prayer Service will be held for Adriana in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday December 23, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto. The Rosary for Adriana will be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals,634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Sunday December 22, 2019 commencing at 6.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019