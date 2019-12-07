|
|
DOODEMAN Adriana Alida of Figtree
With sadness we announce the passing of Adri (Audrey) on 1 December 2019. Beloved wife of Gerard (Gerry). Dear mother of Pieter and Lisa, Gerard and Lisa, Karen and Peter. Loving Oma of her grandchildren. Adriana will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in the Netherlands.
Aged 74 Years
Requiem Mass for the repose of Adriana's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, Harbour Street, Wollongong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 11.00am.
The Mass will be preceded by the Rosary at 10.15am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019