Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, Harbour Street, Wollongong
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, Harbour Street, Wollongong
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, Harbour Street, Wollongong
Adriana Alida DOODEMAN

Adriana Alida DOODEMAN Notice
DOODEMAN Adriana Alida of Figtree



With sadness we announce the passing of Adri (Audrey) on 1 December 2019. Beloved wife of Gerard (Gerry). Dear mother of Pieter and Lisa, Gerard and Lisa, Karen and Peter. Loving Oma of her grandchildren. Adriana will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in the Netherlands.



Aged 74 Years



Requiem Mass for the repose of Adriana's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, Harbour Street, Wollongong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 11.00am.



The Mass will be preceded by the Rosary at 10.15am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
