SARTOR Adrian Karl Taken from us suddenly surrounded by loving family on July 13, 2019. Beloved partner of Ashleigh. Much loved son of Marc and Rina. Loving brother and brother in law of Louise and Michael. Adored Zio of Genova Mia. Adrian will be missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 37 Years
Always Loved and Forever Missed
Requiem Mass for the repose of Adrian's soul will be celebrated at St Therese Little FlowerCatholic Church, 1 Princes Highway WestWollongong on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Heart Foundation
would be appreciated
