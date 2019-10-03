|
|
TAGLIAPIETRA (nee Binotto) Adele of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 30 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aldo. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Fred and Ana Maria, Tony and Joanne, Livio and Gabbie. Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adele will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 84 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
Reunited with Aldo
Requiem Mass for the repose of Adele's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 6pm
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Leukaemia Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019