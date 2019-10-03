Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele TAGLIAPIETRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele TAGLIAPIETRA

Add a Memory
Adele TAGLIAPIETRA Notice
TAGLIAPIETRA (nee Binotto) Adele of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 30 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aldo. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Fred and Ana Maria, Tony and Joanne, Livio and Gabbie. Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adele will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 84 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace



Reunited with Aldo



Requiem Mass for the repose of Adele's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 6pm



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Leukaemia Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.