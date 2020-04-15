|
HOLLAND, Ada Zara "Sally" 05-10-29 - 29-03-2020 90 Years Sadly Sally did not pass peacefully nor did she die due to illness or old age. Sally was tragically taken whilst enjoying her peaceful life walking on Collingwood Beach, Vincentia. Sally was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and a friend to many. She was an inspiration to those who met and knew her and she will be greatly missed by all. Sally's family will be celebrating her life privately.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 15, 2020