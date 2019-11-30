|
|
VOULGARIS Achilles of Balgownie
Passed away on 24 November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elefteria. Dearly loved father and father in law of Helen and Gerry, Toula and Arthur, Nick and Ivanka. Much loved Papou of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Achilles will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Achilles's funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Wednesday, 4 December 2019 at 11am. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 7pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019