Abe (Eberhard) CAJAR

Passed away peacefully on Friday, 15th May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Regina. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gabriele and Michael, Garry and Susan, Debby and Andrew. Much loved Opa of Steven, David, Jye, Jessica, Nicholas, Damian and loved by his 7 great grandchildren. Proud life member of Bulli Football Club. Abe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Germany.



Aged 90 Years

Reunited with Regina on their

70th Wedding Anniversary



A private family service will be held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 19, 2020
