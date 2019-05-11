Home
Zvonko GROZNIK


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Zvonko GROZNIK Notice
GROZNIK Zvonko Passed away peacefully on 9th May 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Dragica. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Robert & Tania, Sylvia & Nicholas. Adored Pop of 4 Grandchildren and Big Pop of 9 Great Grandchildren. Zvonko will be deeply missed by all.

Aged 87 Years



Family and friends of Zvonko are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Slovenian Catholic Church, 136 Princes Highway, Figtree on Monday 13th May 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Church service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019
