REGENA Zoe Passed away after a courageous battle on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loving mother of Maria, Dennis, Peter, Philip, David and their families. Zoe will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Zoe's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 12noon, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019
