Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Zivorad TIMOTIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zivorad TIMOTIC


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Zivorad TIMOTIC Notice
TIMOTIC Zivorad Dearly beloved Husband of Dusanka. Adored Father to Dusan, Milos, Milan and their families. Cherished Grandfather to Jaxx and loving son-in- law.



Aged 74 Years.



Relatives and Friends of Zivorad are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Johns Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 20 Dale Street Dapto on Friday 22nd February 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for burial service.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.