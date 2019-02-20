|
TIMOTIC Zivorad Dearly beloved Husband of Dusanka. Adored Father to Dusan, Milos, Milan and their families. Cherished Grandfather to Jaxx and loving son-in- law.
Aged 74 Years.
Relatives and Friends of Zivorad are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Johns Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 20 Dale Street Dapto on Friday 22nd February 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for burial service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019