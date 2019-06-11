|
POPOSKA Zara of Farmborough Heights.
With sadness we announce the passing of Zara on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife and soul mate of Sisoja. Loving mother and mother in law of Sue and Mark, Gorica and Jovan, Vaska and Sasho, Aco (dec). Much loved Baba of Ashleigh, Joshua, Stephanie, Emily, and Jacob. Zara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 71 Years
Forever in our hearts
Zara's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11am to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019