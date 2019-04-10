|
|
KYRIACOU Xenou - Yia Yia 13/1/1929 - 6/4/2019
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother. We celebrated mum's 90th Birthday in January.
Beloved wife of the late Nicolas. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Mary and Steele, Michael and Irene, Andrew and Karen, Leo and Elley. Much loved Yiayia of her 14 grandchildren and 19.5 great grandchildren. Xenou will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 90 Years
Reunited with her Nicholas
Forever loved
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Xenou's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday April 12, 2019 at 9:30am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019