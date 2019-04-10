Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KYRIACOU Xenou - Yia Yia 13/1/1929 - 6/4/2019



It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother. We celebrated mum's 90th Birthday in January.



Beloved wife of the late Nicolas. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Mary and Steele, Michael and Irene, Andrew and Karen, Leo and Elley. Much loved Yiayia of her 14 grandchildren and 19.5 great grandchildren. Xenou will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 90 Years

Reunited with her Nicholas

Forever loved



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Xenou's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday April 12, 2019 at 9:30am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.

Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019
