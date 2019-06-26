|
|
NICHOLSON Wynsome
Left us peacefully on June 20, 2019 in her 78th year. Cherished wife of Don and precious Mum to Wendy and Phil and Lisa. Adored Nanna to Laura and Josh, Kate and Great Nanna to Lily and Jack.
After a wonderful life with her soul mate Don, she will be missed more than words can do justice and her happy smiling face will remain with us in our hearts.
A service will be held for Wynsome in the Chapel, at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday July 1, 2019 at 2 pm.
Special thanks to the compassionate staff at
Warrigal Care Warilla.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019