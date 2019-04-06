Home
HARDING Wilma of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Harding. Adored mother and mother in law of Michael, Julie and Les. Dearly loved Nan of Rebecca, Lisa, Michael, Lenny, Matty, Jacob. Nanny Wilma to her 10 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law. Wilma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Requiem Mass for the repose of Wilma's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 10:30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019
