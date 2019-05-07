|
MEIKLE William Robert John "Bill"
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on 3rd May 2019.
Beloved husband of Jonni, cherished father of John, Joanne, Lynelle (dec.), Kerry, Kylee, Jared, loved father in law, adored grandfather and great grandfather.
Aged 99 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held, in it's entirety, at All Saints Anglican Church, Gibsons Road, Figtree on Wednesday 08 May at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box for 'Youth off the Streets' at the door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 7, 2019