William PRIDEAUX


'pling Officially Kevin William Prideaux. Born 11/10/55, Frankston, Victoria. Died 27/11/18, Port Kembla Hospital, following a brave struggle with lymphoma. 'pling's beloveds: partner Kathleen & son Fabian, invite those whose lives have been touched by 'pling, to celebrate his life with us on Sunday 3rd March at 10:30AM at Kum Ba YahÂ Lodge/Campsite Mt Keira Road, Mt Keira. All welcome to bring lunch to share and/or homegrown flowers. Donations to leukaemia foundation can be made at www.leukaemia.org.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 25, 2019
