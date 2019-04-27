|
|
MCLEOD William 'Bill' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Sheila and Bob, Stuart and Angela, and Fiona. Cherished Grandad and Great Grandad. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Aged 90 Years
Reunited with Mum
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday April 29, 2019 at 2pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019