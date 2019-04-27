Home
William "Bill" MCLEOD

MCLEOD William 'Bill' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Sheila and Bob, Stuart and Angela, and Fiona. Cherished Grandad and Great Grandad. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.



Aged 90 Years

Reunited with Mum



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday April 29, 2019 at 2pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
