LENARD William 'Bill'

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion for 63 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Deborah (dec), Kim and Don, Mark and Karyn, Dianne and Mark. Loving Pop of his 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and their partners. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85Years

Beloved stirrer til the end



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday 17 May, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Community Health Nursing Team

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
