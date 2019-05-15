|
|
WILLIAM JAMES GILLETT "Bill" Passed away peacefully after a long battle on May 11th 2019, of Unanderra. Dearly beloved Husband of May. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Allan & Angela, Jennifer, Greg & Mary Anne, Dianne & Paul. Adored Grandad to his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Aged 87 Years
Now At Peace
Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday May 17th, 2019 commencing at 4pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Prostate Cancer Research, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.
