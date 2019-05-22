|
MICHAEL WILLIAM GORRIE "MICK" Passed away with his loving family by his side on May 17th 2019, of Farmborough Heights. Beloved husband and best friend of Lynette. Loving dad of Aiden and Toasha, and father-in-law of Kerry. Adored pop of Azariah and Hunter. Mick will be greatly missed by his furbaby Dodge, his brother Steve, all his family and his many mates.
Aged 67 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends of Mick are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday May 24th, 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019