ATKINS WILLIAM 'BILL' of Kiama
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Adored father and father in law of Joanne, Jeanette, Paul, Stephen, Maree, and their partners. Much loved Grandpa of Jessica, Leisa, Tom, Fletch, Hazel, and Leo. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Resting peacefully in God's Care
Bill's funeral service will be held at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Manning Street Kiama on Friday May 3, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 30, 2019