H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
More Obituaries for Wendy STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Lillis STUART

Wendy Lillis STUART Notice
STUART (nee Southwell) Wendy Lillis It is with great sadness we announce that our wonderful Mum, Wendy Stuart passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019 in Noosa, aged 81years. Cherished wife of Ken (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glen and Kylie, Bronwyn and Paul. Adored Granny of James, Matthew and Evyn. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Joan (dec), Trevor (dec), Janet and Bill. Loved and missed by all her many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours.



Friends and family are kindly invited to attend Wendy's Memorial Service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Saturday June 6th, 2019 at12noon. Floral tributes are welcomed.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019
