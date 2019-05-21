Home
Services
Alex Gow Funeral Homes
56 Breakfast Creek Rd
Newstead, Queensland 4006
(07) 3851 7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy CAVENAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy CAVENAGE

Notice Condolences

Wendy CAVENAGE Notice
CAVENAGE Wendy Anne Formerly of Jamberoo, passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Donald Cavenagh (Dec'd). Loving mother of Stephen, Craig, Janine. Adored grandmother of Maxim and India. A thanksgiving service will be held at Bayside Uniting Church, Wondall Road, Manly West, Brisbane, on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 11.00am. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jamberoo. In lieu of flowers a donation to Ovarian Cancer Research. ALEX GOW FUNERALS Ph-07 3800 7500
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices