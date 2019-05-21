|
CAVENAGE Wendy Anne Formerly of Jamberoo, passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Donald Cavenagh (Dec'd). Loving mother of Stephen, Craig, Janine. Adored grandmother of Maxim and India. A thanksgiving service will be held at Bayside Uniting Church, Wondall Road, Manly West, Brisbane, on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 11.00am. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jamberoo. In lieu of flowers a donation to Ovarian Cancer Research. ALEX GOW FUNERALS Ph-07 3800 7500
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 21, 2019