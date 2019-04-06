|
|
WHITNEY Wayne (Ronald) of Barrack Heights
Passed away on April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Angela. Much loved father and father in law of Mark and Coral, Tanya and Meli. Loving Pop to Cheree, Kathryn, Kayla, Sani, Jayden and Great Pop to Violet, Grace, Gwendolyn. Wayne will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 Years
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Wayne's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday April 8, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019