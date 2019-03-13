Home
Warren Thomas (Chook) FOWLER

FOWLER Warren Thomas (Chook) of Woonona



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Edna. Dearly loved father and father in law of Colin and Kylie, Raymond and Christine. Loving Pop of his grandchildren Michael and Tanya, Lindsay and Elise, Brandon, Vicky, and great grandchildren Lachlan, Madison, Ashley, Thomas. Chook will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chook's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to NSW Cancer Council would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
